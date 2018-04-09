Respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un (C), together with his wife Ri Sol Ju, enjoying the performance "Spring Comes", given by an art troupe from South Korea, at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA

US President Donald J. Trump (C) speaks with the media before a meeting with his cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington DC, USA, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump said Monday that he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "in May or early June," but he did not mention a location for the unprecedented summit.

"We'll be meeting with them sometime in May or early June, and I think there will be great respect paid by both parties," Trump said at the start of a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

The president expressed optimism about the upcoming meeting with Kim.

"We have a meeting that is being set up with North Korea, so that will be very exciting, I think, for the world. I think it's going to be a very exciting thing for the world," Trump said.

The president also said he hoped that after the meeting the relationship between Washington and Pyongyang "will be much different than it's been for many, many years."

"Hopefully, we will be able to make a deal on the de-nuking of North Korea. They've said so. We've said so," Trump said.

So far, no information has been released about the location for the meeting between Trump and Kim, although some recent reports have mentioned Mongolia's capital, Ulan Bator, as a possibility.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that North Korea told the US that Kim was open to discussing the de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula, a key part of US pre-conditions for talks.

If it takes place, the first-ever meeting between a US president and a North Korean leader will come after a year of tensions and mutual insults between Trump and Kim after North Korea tested a several ballistic missiles and at least one nuclear device.

Trump has called Kim "a little rocket man," and the North Korean leader called the US president "a dotard."