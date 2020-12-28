US President Donald J. Trump and First lady Melania Trump (R) depart the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 23 December 2020, headed out to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. EFE-EPA/Chris Kleponis / POOL

President Donald Trump Sunday signed into law a new stimulus package for the United States economy along with an annual spending bill after refusing to do so for several days that had threatened a possible government shutdown.

The refusal to sign earlier the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and a $1.4 trillion government funding bill since Congress approved it last week already caused a lapse in two critical unemployment programs and a delay in benefits for millions of unemployed people. EFE-EPA