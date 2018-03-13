A composite file photo showing US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) delivering remarks at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 4 2017, and Central Intelligence Agency, CIA, Director Mike Pompeo (R) during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, June 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / OLIVIER DOULIERY / POOL

President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters at the White House in Washington, DC, after firing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday and said he would nominate Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo to be the top US diplomat.

"Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

For months, media reports said the 65-year-old Tillerson, a former chairman and CEO of oil giant ExxonMobil Corporation, had sharp disagreements with the White House over US foreign policy.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that the president thanked Tillerson for his work over the 14 months that he held the post.

Trump said that Gina Haspel would replace Pompeo as head of the CIA.

Haspel will be "the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!" Trump tweeted.

The president decided to make the Cabinet changes at this time in preparation for the upcoming negotiations with North Korea and talks on different free trade agreements, the White House said.