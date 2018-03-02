Pallbearers bring the casket to the funeral service for the late US Christian evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

People attend the funeral service for the late Christian evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, March 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

US President Donald J. Trump (L), first lady Melania Trump (2-L), US Vice President Mike Pence (2-R) and Karen Pence attend the funeral service for the late Christian evangelist Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, March 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended Friday's funeral of evangelist Billy Graham in the pastor's native Charlotte, North Carolina.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, were also among the more than 2,000 guests.

The 99-year-old Graham died on Feb. 21 at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, where he had been living since retiring in 2005 after six decades as the world leading evangelical preacher.

The pastor brought his message to some 215 million people in 185 countries, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Graham met, prayed with and provided counsel to the last 12 US presidents.

Surprisingly, Trump was the only president who attended the funeral, which his five living predecessors skipped, citing personal or health reasons for their absence.

Two of the former presidents, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, travelled to Charlotte earlier this week to pay their respects.

Pope Francis also sent a message of condolences to Graham's family.