US President Donald J. Trump attends an event commemorating the repatriation of Native American remains and artifacts from the Republic of Finland in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 September 2020. EFE-EPA/Oliver Contreras / POOL

United States President Donald Trump said Saturday that he had given "his blessing" to a possible agreement with TikTok by which the Chinese social network would associate with US companies Oracle and Walmart to operate in the US,adding that negotiations continue.

"I have given my blessing to the agreement, if they achieve it, it would be great and, if not, it would also be good, but it is a great agreement for the US," said the president, who shortly after added that he approved the agreement "in concept." EFE-EPA

ssa/lds