The president of the United States fired back Saturday at critics questioning his fitness for the White House, describing himself as very mentally stable and intelligent.

Donald Trump made his remarks on Twitter after a newly published book revived the debate over his mental health and his ability to be the US leader and commander in chief.

"Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence," Trump wrote.

"Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!" Trump added.

The new talk surrounding Trump's fitness for office stems from the release Friday of an incendiary book on the Trump administration - "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," authored by journalist Michael Wolff.

In it, Wolff says Trump's goal during the 2016 campaign was not to become president but only to strengthen his real-estate brand. He also says Trump's advisers have no confidence in his ability to serve as president.

"They all say he is like a child," Wolff said in an exclusive interview Friday on NBC's "Today" show. "And what they mean by that is he has a need for immediate gratification. It is all about him."

"They say he's a moron, an idiot. Actually, there's a competition to sort of get to the bottom line here of who this man is. Let's remember, this man does not read, does not listen, so he's like a pinball just shooting off the sides," the author said.

Wolff says his book is based on more than 200 interviews with the president and members of his political circle.

Late Thursday, Trump slammed Wolff and his book after one of the president's attorneys had sent a cease-and-desist letter to the author trying to block publication.

"I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don't exist," he tweeted.

During the campaign, Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton repeatedly warned that Trump did not have the temperament to be president, and since then other Democrats and experts have continued to raise that same theme.

In February of last year, a group of mental health professionals sent a letter to The New York Times expressing concern over Trump's emotional instability and saying it made him "incapable of serving safely" as president.

"Mr. Trump's speech and actions demonstrate an inability to tolerate views different from his own, leading to rage reactions. His words and behavior suggest a profound inability to empathize. Individuals with these traits distort reality to suit their psychological state, attacking facts and those who convey them (journalists, scientists)," they wrote.