US tropos and militia belonging to the Kurdish group YPG conduct a patrol outside the Syrian city of Al-Darbasiyah, on April 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/Youssef Rabie Youssef

The president of the United States said Wednesday that his government considers its work in Syria complete now that the Islamic State terrorist organization has lost nearly all the territory it had occupied in that Arab nation in 2014.

"We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency," Donald Trump wrote, using a common acronym for the terror group.

Shortly before Trump's tweet, US media cited unnamed Department of Defense officials as saying the president had decided to immediately withdraw the 2,000 US troops who are in Syria fighting as part of an international coalition against extremist groups.