President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House a day after his Senate impeachment trial acquittal in Washington on 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

President Donald Trump walks into the East Room of the White House to deliver public remarks to a specially selected group a day after his Senate impeachment trial acquittal in Washington on 06 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

President Donald Trump on Thursday organized a "celebration" at the White House to hail his acquittal in his impeachment trial in the Republican-controlled Senate with a vengeful speech in which he reviewed the attacks against him over the past few years and called the Russia probe "bullshit."

He repeated his longstanding criticisms of the impeachment, calling it a "witch hunt" launched and conducted by "bad people," "dirty cops" and "liars" whose only goal was to remove him from office and supposedly "overturn" the results of the 2016 election.