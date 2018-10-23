President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the White House lawn on Oct. 22, 2018, before departing for Houston for a campaign event. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

The former editor of Saudi newspaper Al-Watan, Jamal Khashoggi (r), attends the 11th media forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on May 8, 2012. EFE-EPA/Ali Haider

President Donald Trump said Monday that he is "not satisfied" with the explanations given by the Saudi government regarding the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in that country's consulate in Istanbul.

"I am not satisfied with what I've heard," Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for Texas, where he was scheduled to participate in a campaign event with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

"I don't want to lose all that investment that's been made in our country. But we're going to get to the bottom of it," said the president.

The president said that "top level" US intelligence agents are currently in Turkey and that soon more details will become known about what happened to the Saudi journalist.

"We're going to find out a lot. We're going to know a lot over the next two days about the Saudi situation," Trump said.

Khashoggi, who went into self-exile in Washington in 2017, disappeared on Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The Saudi Attorney General's Office said on Friday that the Washington Post columnist, who recently had been critical of Saudi authorities, was accidentally killed during a "fistfight" in the consulate, a version received with considerable skepticism by the international community, since - among other things - Riyadh had initially said that Khashoggi had left the consulate alive.

The Saudis have also said that they do not know the whereabouts of Khashoggi's body because it was given to a "local collaborator" in Istanbul to "dispose of."

Despite the fact that Trump said that he will make the necessary "response" if it is confirmed that Khashoggi was deliberately killed by Saudi agents, so far the president has backed the Saudi crown's story and has expressed concern that the matter could affect bilateral commercial ties.