Republicans and Democrats remain locked in a tug of war over the calendar and the terms of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, while Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday lashed out at Democrats, accusing them of maintaining an "absurd" stance.
McConnell selected as the special target of his ire House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the lower chamber's top Democrat, for not formally delivering the impeachment articles on Trump to the Senate so that the trial against him there can begin.