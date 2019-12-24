Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over the votes to officially impeach President Donald J. Trump on two articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, on the floor of the House of Representatives in the US Capitol in Washington on 18 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump speaks in front of the presidential seal at an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington on 19 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

Republicans and Democrats remain locked in a tug of war over the calendar and the terms of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, while Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday lashed out at Democrats, accusing them of maintaining an "absurd" stance.

McConnell selected as the special target of his ire House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the lower chamber's top Democrat, for not formally delivering the impeachment articles on Trump to the Senate so that the trial against him there can begin.