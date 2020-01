European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen (L) and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell give a press conference at the end of the weekly college meeting of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

US President Donald J. Trump (C) delivers a statement on the US response to Iranian missile strikes, beside US Vice President Mike Pence (Front R) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (Front L) in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (C) is seen behind a chandelier delivering a statement on the US response to Iranian missile strikes, in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Khamenei: Military action 'not enough' to ensure US withdrawal

The president of the United States Donald Trump said Wednesday his country would be imposing fresh sanctions on Iran which would remain in place until the country "changes its behavior."

The announcement comes after Iran struck two military bases used by US troops stationed in Iraq overnight. EFE-EPA