A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) with US President Donald J. Trump (R) inspecting the Guard of Honour during a welcome ceremony prior to their meeting at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, 13 July 2018. EPA/SGT PAUL RANDALL RLC/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Tens of thousands of people take part in a Stop Trump Coalition - Stop the War Protest against the US President Donal J. Trump visit in London, Britain, 13 July 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) arrive at Prestwick Airport ahead of a visit to Trump Turnberry golf course, Ayrshire, Scotland 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Air Force One carrying US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrives at Prestwick Airport, ahead of a visit to Trump Turnberry golf course, Ayrshire, Scotland, 13 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

The president of the United States was on a private visit to Scotland on Saturday where he was spending the weekend at a golf resort he owns, amid protests taking place across the United Kingdom against his visit to the country.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Glasgow shortly before 8.30 pm on Friday, where they were greeted by the UK's Secretary of State for Scotland, David Mundell.

"I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf - my primary form of exercise! The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible!" the president tweeted Saturday.

Trump bought the golf resort, which has three courses and a five-star hotel, in 2014.

On Friday, an activist from environmental organization Greenpeace para-glided over the president's golf resort, flying a banner reading: "Trump: well below par."

Other protests were planned for Saturday, near Turnberry and in other parts of the UK.

More than 5,000 extra police officers were deployed in Scotland as part of the security measures in place for the president's visit to the UK.

On Friday, Trump met Prime Minister Theresa May at her country residence outside of London, Chequers, and later met Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Windsor Castle.

He would wrap up his visit and head off to Finland on Sunday where he was to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.