A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) welcoming members of the South Korean delegation during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA

Photo made available by the Cheong Wa Dae presidential office on Mar. 9, 2018 shows South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong (C-L) meeting US President Donald J. Trump (C) at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEONG WA DAE MEDIA OFFICE

Photo made available by the Cheong Wa Dae presidential office on Mar. 9, 2018 shows South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong (L) meeting US President Donald J. Trump (R) at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEONG WA DAE MEDIA OFFICE

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a joint news conference with Kenyan foreign minister Monica Juma (not pictured) at a Nairobi hotel in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

The United States' secretary of state said Friday that it would take a few weeks to arrange a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"Now it's a question of agreeing on the timing of the first meeting between the two of them, and that will take some weeks before we get all that worked out," Rex Tillerson said at a press conference in Djibouti before arriving in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

The secretary of state said Trump himself had made the decision to meet with Kim despite their well-publicized trading of insults in recent months, adding that he was not surprised in the least and that his boss had had the matter "on his mind for quite some time."

On Thursday at the White House, the head of South Korea's National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, delivered Trump a message that he had received from Kim during a high-level meeting in Pyongyang.

"President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization," Chung, who headed up a South Korean delegation to Washington, told reporters.

In an offer aimed at kick starting the negotiations, Kim has pledged to freeze ballistic missile tests and embark upon a denuclearization process provided his regime is given security guarantees, the South Koreans said.

Tillerson said Friday that he was surprised at the North Korean leader's initiative in proposing the meeting and at his being so "forward-leaning" earlier this week during his first-ever direct talks with a South Korean delegation.

The secretary of state is on a tour of Africa that began with stops in Ethiopia and Djibouti. After his visit to Kenya, he will continue on to Chad and Nigeria.