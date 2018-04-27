Members of the media watch a screen displaying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) shaking hands after signing a document at the Peace House on Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom at the Korea International Exhibition and Convention Center (KINTEX) in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-In toast during a reception dinner at the Peace House on Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS/POOL

US President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

The president of the United States hailed the commitments to peace signed by the leaders of North and South Korea on Friday.

Once again taking to Twitter - his favorite medium - Donald Trump praised the agreements to denuclearize the Korean peninsula signed by Kim Jong-un and his South Korea counterpart, Moon Jae-in.

"KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!," Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

Kim and Moon held the first bilateral summit between the leaders of the two Koreas in over a decade on Friday, during which they committed to work towards the "complete denuclearization" of their shared peninsula.

"The South and the North affirmed their mutual goal of realizing a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through complete denuclearization," read a joint statement signed by Kim and Moon at the end of their talks on Friday.

The two countries also pledged to cooperate to establish permanent peace on the peninsula and to begin talks with the United States to sign a definitive peace treaty to replace the 1953 armistice between Pyongyang and Seoul.

"The South and the North reaffirmed their agreement of non-aggression that they will not use any form of force against each other and agreed to strictly abide by the agreement," according to the joint declaration.

Although he was full of praise for the announcements and the apparent progress being made, Trump also struck a note of caution.

"After a furious year of missile launches and nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell!" Trump tweeted.