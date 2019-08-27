British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) watched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during an extended working session on Climate, Biodiversity and Oceans as part of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, 26 August 2019. EFE/EPA/STEFAN ROUSSEAU

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) gestures to US President Donald J. Trump (C) as they pose for the family photo during the G7 summit at Casino in Biarritz, France, 25 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Andrew Parsons

US President Donald Trump (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) after the family photograph during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, 25 August 2019 (isued 26 August 2019). EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for a meeting with surfers at the Cote des Basques beach as part of the G7 summit, in Biarritz, France, 26 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit on Monday with a victory in his personal trade war with China after Beijing asked him to return to the negotiating table to seek a mutually agreeable accord.

Trump - who had seemingly torched US relations with China last Friday before traveling to Biarritz by announcing increased tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese products and threatening to force US firms to withdraw from the Asian giant - managed to get Beijing to communicate to him its desire to resume top-level trade talks and said "I believe they want to do a deal."

China "firmly opposes a flare-up in the trade war" with the US and prefers "calm negotiations," Beijing's top negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, said on Monday.

Trump, whose aggravation of trade tensions in several tweets had caused the markets to plunge and to worry his G7 partners on Friday, was able to present Liu's message to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as a triumph.

And although he once again harshly attacked what he considers Beijing's predatory practices in international trade, he did not hesitate to extend his hand to China by repeatedly insisting at a press conference that it is "a great country" and that its president, Xi Jinping, is a "great leader" and a "brilliant" man.

New trade talks could begin "very soon," Trump said, visibly pleased, even if there is no guarantee that the two governments will actually reach agreement on the thorny and complicated issue that has plagued both countries for almost a year-and-a-half.

The US leader did not rule out reversing or cancelling the additional tariffs on China, which enter into force very soon, saying that the upcoming resumption of talks may be the most significant round of negotiations to date.

Trump said that China wants the talks because it has lost a lot of jobs so far in the trade war and is seeking a sensible solution to that dilemma, while adding that the US is in a "stronger" position to achieve a solution that is "fair" for both parties.

Meanwhile, at the G7 meeting, French host and President Emmanuel Macron gave Trump a friendly warning, saying that "uncertainty" from the China trade war is bad for markets

Trump demonstrated his "willingness to reach an agreement," Macron said, noting that France's "deep wish is for an agreement to be reached between the United States and China" but adding that "It has to be a balanced agreement that's good for everyone" and warning that other leaders were concerned about trade that fails to adhere to international rules.

Trump, however, claimed that there was "tremendous unity" at the G7 summit, although he did not attend a discussion on climate change because - the White House said - he had to tend to other meetings.

Macron had suggested that the US and Iran meet in the near future to discuss the nuclear issue and Trump was asked if that sounded realistic, responding "It does" and adding that he believes Tehran wants to "get this situation straightened out," although he said that feeling was "based on gut."

The US will host the 2020 G7 summit a few months before the November elections, in which Trump will seek a second term, and the US president said that he would like to invite Russia back to the G7 after it was expelled in 2014 from the then-G8 after its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

"I think it would be better to have Russia inside the tent than outside the tent," Trump said.

Macron, however, said that as long as the situation in Ukraine is not resolved, it would not be the time to make Moscow's return to the G7 "official."

Trump also openly defended holding the 2020 summit at a property he owns located near Miami, the Doral Trump National Miami Golf Resort, which he called "a wonderful place."

When asked if hosting the summit at his own private property could result in his making money off the event, the president said that he would not earn any money from it, although he provided no details that would serve to verify that claim.