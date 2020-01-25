Republican Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa (C), John Barrasso of Wyoming (R) and Tim Scott of South Carolina talk to reporters following the session of the Senate impeachment trial in the US Capitol in Washington on Saturday, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Senate Minortiy Leader Chuck Schumer holds a news conference following the session of the Senate impeachment trial in the US Capitol in Washington on Saturday, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

White House counsel Pat Cipollone arrives for the Senate impeachment trial in the US Capitol in Washington on Saturday, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Lawyers representing US President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial opened their case Saturday with a categorical denial of wrongdoing on his part and an accusation that Democrats were trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

"Impeachment shouldn't be a shell game. They should give you the facts," White House counsel Pat Cipollone said, referring to the seven Democratic members of the House of Representatives acting as prosecutors.

"They're asking you not only to overturn the results of the last election, but as I've said before, they're asking you to remove President Trump from the ballot in an election that's occurring in approximately nine months," Cipollone said.