US President Donald Trump leaves the White House's Diplomatic Room after an address on Jan. 19, 2019. Trump proposed to extend temporary protections for some undocumented immigrants if Democrats agree to provide funding for a proposed wall on the United States-Mexico. The battle over Trump's wall plan has led to the longest partial government shutdown in US history. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

In an address at the White House, President Donald Trump on Jan. 19, 2019, proposed to extend temporary protections for some undocumented immigrants if Democrats agree to provide funding for a proposed wall on the United States-Mexico. The battle over Trump's wall plan has led to the longest partial government shutdown in US history. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

In an address at the White House, President Donald Trump on Jan. 19, 2019, proposed to extend temporary protections for some undocumented immigrants if Democrats agree to provide funding for a proposed wall on the United States-Mexico. The battle over Trump's wall plan has led to the longest partial government shutdown in US history. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump on Saturday unveiled a proposal aimed at securing funding for a proposed wall on the United States-Mexico border and ending a long partial government shutdown.

In an address from the White House, Trump said he would accept a three-year extension of a program that has allowed hundreds of thousands of undocumented young people - known as DREAMers - to remain in the country.

That program, launched in 2012 by then-President Barack Obama and known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, gave undocumented young people who were brought into the US as children the opportunity to pursue education or jobs without fear of deportation.

In another concession aimed at winning the support of Democratic lawmakers for $5.7 billion in wall funding, the sticking point in the shutdown, Trump also said he would extend visas for hundreds of thousands of people who have fled natural disasters or wars and been granted Temporary Protection Status (TPS).