South Korean President Moon Jae-in discusses ways to promote peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula during a telephone conversation with his US President Donald Trump, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Dec.7, 2019. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT NO SALES

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) holds talks with US President Donald J. Trump (R) at a New York hotel, New York, USA, on Sep.23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The president of the United States and his South Korean counterpart on Saturday agreed during a telephonic conversation over the need to maintain a dialog with North Korea amid growing concerns over the future of the stalled disarmament process.

Donald Trump and Moon Jae-in agreed that the ongoing situation in the region was "severe" and it was necessary to maintain the "dialog momentum" to achieve "prompt results from denuclearization negotiations”, the South Korean presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said. EFE-EPA