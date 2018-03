Former US ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton waves following a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, New York, USA, Dec. 2, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE / POOL

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington's former ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton, will become national security adviser next month.

"I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend," the president said on Twitter.