US President Donald J. Trump (R), with President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia (L), President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia (2-L) and President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania (2-R), responds to a question from the news media during a joint press conference with in the East Room in Washington, DC, USA April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump participates in a news briefing with presidents of Baltic countries at The White House in Washington, DC, USA, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R), with President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania (L), responds to a question from the news media during a joint press conference with President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia and President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia in the East Room in Washington, DC, USA April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that "nobody" has been tougher on Russia than he has, although he added that only "very stupid people" think that it would not be a "good thing" to have good relations with Moscow, his remarks coming just days after the US and other Western countries expelled dozens of Russian diplomats over the Skripal poisoning case.

"Nobody has been tougher on Russia. Getting along with Russia would be a good thing, not a bad thing," Trump said Tuesday during his White House meeting with the presidents of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania - Raimonds Vejonis, Kersti Kaljulaid and Dalia Grybauskaite, respectively.

"And almost everybody agrees with that, except for very stupid people," the president added.

Trump went on to say that "We've been very tough ... on Russia, frankly. If we got along with Russia, it's possible we won't, if we can all get along, that would be great."

The president noted that the US had expelled 60 Russian diplomats, whereas Germany and France had expelled four each, the expulsions coming in response to Russia's apparent poisoning of former Soviet double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent in Salisbury, England.

Trump made his remarks after fielding a question on whether he considers Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a "friend or an enemy."

"I think I could have a very good relationship with President Putin - I think - maybe I won't. It's a real possibility that I could have a very good relationship," Trump said at the press conference with the Baltic leaders following their meeting. "Getting along with Russia is a good thing."

The president added: "If I did (have a good relationship with Putin), that would be a very great thing. But there's also a great possibility that won't happen, okay? Who knows."

The Trump administration on March 26 ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomatic officials and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle in response to the Skripal poisoning. The nerve agent used to poison the former spy, who had been living quietly in England after an exchange of imprisoned spies some years ago, was one manufactured by the Russian military but which the Kremlin claims to have completely destroyed.

On March 29, in response to the US move, Russia expelled 60 US diplomats and closed the US consulate in St. Petersburg.