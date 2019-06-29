Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and US President Donald Trump take up positions for a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday, June 28. EFE-EPA/Tomohiro Ohsumi/POOL

US President Donald Trump extended an invitation Saturday to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to meet over the weekend in the demilitarized zone that separates the two nations sharing the Korean peninsula.

"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!," Trump tweeted from Osaka, where he is attending the G20 summit. EFE

ll/dr