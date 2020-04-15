US President Donald J. Trump (C) delivers remarks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 14 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

The United Nations secretary general said Tuesday that now was "not the time" to cut off funds to the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to the United States' president's decision to suspend funding to the agency.

"Once we have finally turned the page on this epidemic, there must be a time to look back fully to understand how such a disease emerged and spread its devastation so quickly across the globe, and how all those involved reacted to the crisis,” Antonio Guterres said in a statement. EFE-EPA