First daughter Ivanka Trump attends a meeting on infrastructure with State and local officials and hosted by US President Donald J. Trump, at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump attends a meeting on infrastructure with State and local officials, in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly attends a meeting on infrastructure with State and local officials and hosted by US President Donald J. Trump, at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks during a meeting on infrastructure with State and local officials and hosted by US President Donald J. Trump, at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald Trump presented Monday his plant to rebuild damaged US infrastructure, on which he proposes spending as much as $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years with a plan that combines federal and state funds with incentives for the private sector.

At a meeting with governors and mayors at the White House, the president said the country must rebuild its "crumbling infrastructure" by spurring "the biggest and boldest infrastructure investment in American history," then gave a number of details included in his plan.

Of those $1.5 trillion, $200 billion will be federal funds that the president will request directly from Congress over the next 10 years.

At first Trump seeks to spend $100 billion of those $200 billion on investments at a local level, so the government can give a final push to the financing to those states or cities that have a project in the works that is almost finished.

The head of state also wishes to invest $50 billion in rural areas on such projects as access to broadband Internet, and another $20 billion on transformational programs that signify a new vision for the country's future.

Trump also noted in his speech that citizens in rural areas have been left behind.

"Washington will no longer be a roadblock to progress. Washington will be your partner," the president told the local and state officials at the meeting.