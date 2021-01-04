A composite image made of file images shows Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (L) in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 07 December 2020 and then US Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump (R) in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 12 September 2016 (issued 03 January 2021). EFE-EPA/ERIK S LESSER/JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump has allegedly pressured the top election official in Georgia to manipulate the Nov.3 results in his favor and overturn Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state, according to an hour-long call telephonic conversation first published by the Washington Post on Sunday.

The alleged gross abuse of power and a possible criminal act of Trump threatening, flattering, and rebuking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is already drawing parallels with the Watergate scam. EFE-EPA