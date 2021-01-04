President Donald Trump has allegedly pressured the top election official in Georgia to manipulate the Nov.3 results in his favor and overturn Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state, according to an hour-long call telephonic conversation first published by the Washington Post on Sunday.
The alleged gross abuse of power and a possible criminal act of Trump threatening, flattering, and rebuking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is already drawing parallels with the Watergate scam. EFE-EPA