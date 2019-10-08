President Donald Trump takes questions from the press after the US-Japan Trade Agreement and US-Japan Digital Trade Agreement were signed in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Oct. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ron Sachs/POOL

President Donald Trump said he ordered the US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, to not testify on Tuesday before the congressional committees investigating the alleged political pressure he put on Ukraine, the focus of the impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats.

"I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican's rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public," Trump said in a Twitter post.