Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump breach security at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 6 January 2020, as Congress met to certify Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A view of a note reading "We will not back down" left on the desk of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by one of the hundreds of Trump supporters who invaded the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 6 January 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a Confederate flag outside the Senate chamber amid an invasion of the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 6 January 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A supporter of President Donald Trump sits on the desk of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi amid an occupation of the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 6 January 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Supporters of President Donald Trump occupy the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 6 January 2020. JIM LO SCALZO

A police officer uses pepper spray against one of the Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 6 January 2021. EFE/EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL

Supporters of President Donald Trump occupy the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 6 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Washington (United States), 06/01/2021.- Members of the Metropolitian Police stand guard near the West Front of the US Capitol after pro-Trump protesters stormed the grounds earlier in the day, in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Members of Congress returned to the process of certifying the 2020 Electoral College results following more than 6 hours of suspension after various groups of Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Washington (United States), 07/01/2021.- Senate Minority leader Charles Schumer of New York reacts after Republican Pennsylvania Senator Josh Hawley objected to the electoral votes for the State of Pennsylvania stopping the joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden as the next US president in the US capitol in for a further debate in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January, 2021. Members of Congress returned to the certification process following more than 6 hours of suspension after various groups of Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol and rioted as Congress worked to certify the results of the 2020 US Presidential election (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Washington (Usa), 07/01/2021.- Vice President Mike Pence (C-L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C-R) read the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November's presidential election during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 07 January 2021. Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, disrupting the process. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/J. Scott Applewhite / POOL POOL

Supporters of President Donald Trump storm the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 6 January 2021. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

United States president Donald Trump on Thursday promised an “orderly transition” of power to president-elect Joe Biden, while repeating unfounded claims that the election was fraudulent.

The outgoing president’s first public concession that he will only serve one term comes after a mob of pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the electoral college votes and rubberstamp Biden’s win.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement published on the Twitter account of his advisor, Dan Scavino.

Twitter blocked Trump’s account after he posted a video message in which he told his supporters who were attacking the Capitol building that “we love you”.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted,” he continued.

“While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!,” he concluded, repeating his MAGA campaign slogan.

Trump’s announcement that he accepts that he will only serve one term came moments after Biden’s victory had been formally certified by the US Senate.

The protracted joint session hearings that were delayed by three hours while the Capitol building was taken over by the mob ended in the early hours of Thursday morning when the Senate rejected an objection to the result of the November elections in the state of Pennsylvania, the last obstacle before Congress ratified American president-elect Joe Biden's victory.

By 92 votes in favor and seven against, the Senate voted to dismiss an objection to the results in Pennsylvania that Republican lawmakers had presented in the Lower House with the support of Conservative senator Josh Hawley.

There was never any prospect that the objections raised in Congress would be successful, since each must pass a vote and Democrats, Biden's party, hold a majority in the House of Representatives.

However, Trump insisted on pressuring lawmakers and his own Vice President to arrogate powers that do not correspond to them under the Constitution and interfere in a session that is normally simply a formal procedure.

Trump's incitement of thousands of his followers at a rally Wednesday in Washington resulted in an assault by hundreds of those supporters on the Capitol, which left four protesters dead, 14 police officers injured and at least 52 arrested.

During a speech to supporters on the National Mall on Wednesday afternoon, Trump had said he “would never concede”, and urged the crowd to march the US Capitol.

He has been widely criticized by Democrats, Republicans and foreign leaders for inciting violence and attempting to upend the electoral process.

United States Vice President Mike Pence, one of Trump’s most loyal supporters, condemned those “who unleashed chaos on our Capitol”, telling them: “You have not won. Violence never wins. Freedom always wins.”

Mitch McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Congress, said the Senate would not be "intimidated" and would fulfill "this very night" its task of validating the results of the elections, established in the country's constitution.

"This failed insurrection only underscores how crucial the task that brings us together here is to our republic," the Republican senator said.

That "failed insurrection," in McConnell's words, deterred most of his allies in the Senate from their plans to raise or endorse objections to the outcome in several key states where Biden won.

The leader of the Democratic minority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, described those responsible for the assault as "domestic terrorists" and asked that they be prosecuted for their crimes "without any leniency."

"This president deserves a great deal of the blame. This mob was largely a result of the actions of President Trump," Schumer said.

"This will be a stain on our country, which will not be easily erased. The last (sample) of the terrible and indelible legacy of the 45th president of the United States, without a doubt the worst we have had," he added.

Other important Republican figures also voiced their displeasure with Trump’s actions.

"This is how election results are contested in a banana republic, not in our democratic republic," wrote George W. Bush (2001-2009), who was the last Republican president of the United States before Donald Trump.

The mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, extended a state of public emergency in the capital for a further 15 days, until after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, scheduled for Jan. 20. EFE-EPA

