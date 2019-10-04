Marine One, with US President Donald J. Trump aboard, lifts off the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Oct. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Oct. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump said Friday that his phone-call request that Ukraine look into alleged corruption involving Joe Biden, a former vice president of the United States and a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, had nothing to do with politics.

Trump made his remarks on Twitter as an impeachment inquiry heated up with the release of text messages that showed how the Trump administration maneuvered to press Kiev to investigate different matters, including Biden's alleged interference in a probe of his son Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine. EFE-EPA