President Donald Trump said Friday that his phone-call request that Ukraine look into alleged corruption involving Joe Biden, a former vice president of the United States and a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, had nothing to do with politics.
Trump made his remarks on Twitter as an impeachment inquiry heated up with the release of text messages that showed how the Trump administration maneuvered to press Kiev to investigate different matters, including Biden's alleged interference in a probe of his son Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine. EFE-EPA