The Venezuelan government provided this photo of Vice President Delcy Rodriguez holding a press conference in Caracas on Tuesday, Aug. 6. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Miraflores Palace/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The hardline stance of the Donald Trump administration on Venezuela, as presented at a Lima conference on Tuesday by US National Security Adviser John Bolton, dominated the international gathering called to discuss bringing democracy back to the oil-rich South American country.

The International Conference for Democracy in Venezuela, originally convened to hear from countries with different views on the crisis in Venezuela, was transformed by Bolton into a platform where he reaffirmed the unilateral US position and explained the measures taken by Washington to remove President Nicolas Maduro and install Juan Guaido in his place.

Bolton, one of the key strategists behind US policy for the region, arrived in Peru bringing news of new economic sanctions imposed by Washington on Venezuela on Monday night, the most serious to date and measures that apply to all Venezuelan government assets held on US territory.

In addition, and on this point Bolton was categorical and insistent in the explanations he gave to the approximately 50 countries present at the conclave, the sanctions will cover any institutions or foreign individuals providing support, goods or services to any person included on the list prepared by the US and including the Venezuelan government.

That is, any person or legal entity who does business of any kind with the Venezuelan government or any "illegitimate" institution under the authority of Maduro, as well as those who enable his "criminal regime" or undermine the "democratically elected" interim president, Juan Guaido, will be sanctioned by the US.

He advised the nations attending the conference to "proceed with extreme caution," saying that "There is no need to risk your business interests with the United States for the purposes of profiting from a corrupt and dying regime."

Bolton also delivered a direct message to both Russia and China, who did not send any representatives to Lima, telling them that their "support to the Maduro regime is intolerable," urging Moscow not to "double down on a bad bet," and telling China that "the quickest route to getting repaid" for its loans to Venezuela is to back "a new legitimate government."

Amid all this rhetoric, Bolton barely touched on one of the central issues for the other nations attending the conference - the ongoing crisis caused by the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan refugees who have fled to neighboring countries and how to help the Venezuela recover once the Maduro government falls.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was tasked with presenting to the conference the Trump administration's plan for "the day after" in Venezuela, matters that - according to what Bolton said at a meeting with the international press in Lima prior to the start of the forum - would be based on reactivating the petroleum industry.

He did not mention the possibility of the US accepting Venezuelan refugees or providing financing to the countries such as Colombia and Peru who have already taken in many thousands.

Bolton seemed to indicate that getting Venezuelan oil production back on track with foreign investment would enable the country to once again take in income similar to a European country in short order.

That is the best policy, Bolton said, to ensure that Venezuelans remain in their home country, adding that that will occur as soon as Maduro falls.

The conference was marked by friction in other areas, including between some of the other nations invited to the gathering, since at first it had been said that there would be no representatives on hand sent by Guaido - the head of the Venezuelan parliament who proclaimed himself interim president, after which he was recognized by some 50 nations as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

However, one of Guaido's representatives - Julio Borges, Guaido's envoy to the Group of Lima - was on hand and that fact resulted in both Mexico and Uruguay refusing to attend the conference, although originally they had said they would be there.

Others, including Spain and the delegation from the European Union, stayed away from the meeting at which Borges was present and only attended the central portion of the gathering, where reconstruction and the migrant issue was discussed.