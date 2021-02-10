Senators walk through the US Capitol on the way to participate in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Feb. 9, 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Senators walk through the US Capitol on the way to participate in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Feb. 9, 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial got under way on Tuesday in a deeply divided US Senate, where it will be difficult to convict him for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol building by a violent mob of his followers.

The 100 senators will act as jurors in the trial and will be tasked with evaluating the single impeachment charge of "inciting to insurrection" filed against Trump by Democrats for urging the mob to march on the Capitol, a tumultuous attack that left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer who was beaten to death by the insurrectionists.