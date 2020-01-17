Impeachment managers walk to the Senate chamber before being sworn-in at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, on 16 January 2020. The Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald J. Trump started with the reading of the articles of impeachment on the Senate floor by House managers and the swearing-in of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and senators. The trial is to get under way in earnest on 21 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Chief Justice John Roberts (C), escorted by lawmakers, walks into the Senate chamber to swear-in lawmakers for the impeachment trial of US President Donald J. Trump in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, 16 January 2020. The trial is get under way in earnest on 21 January 2020. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (Front L) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (Front R) lead impeachment managers walking to the Senate chamber before being sworn-in at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on 16 January 2020. The Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald J. Trump started with the reading of the articles of impeachment on the Senate floor by House managers and the swearing-in of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and senators. The trial is to get under way in earnest on 21 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump officially kicked off on Thursday in the Senate with the reading of the charges that the United States' lower house approved last month.

Substantial trial proceedings, however, will not begin until Tuesday afternoon.

The chairman of the House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff (D-CA), who will head a group of seven House managers prosecuting the case, was tasked with reading the two articles of impeachment to the members of the Republican-controlled Senate.