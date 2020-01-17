The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump officially kicked off on Thursday in the Senate with the reading of the charges that the United States' lower house approved last month.
Substantial trial proceedings, however, will not begin until Tuesday afternoon.
The chairman of the House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff (D-CA), who will head a group of seven House managers prosecuting the case, was tasked with reading the two articles of impeachment to the members of the Republican-controlled Senate.