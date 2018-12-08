US President Donald J. Trump answers questions from the press while departing the White House in Washington, DC, on Dec. 8, 2018. Trump said before departing for the 119th Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia that his chief of staff, John Kelly, will resign by the end of the year. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

US President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday that his chief of staff, John Kelly, will leave his position by year's end.

Trump made the announcement at the White House.