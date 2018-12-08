US President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday that his chief of staff, John Kelly, will leave his position by year's end.
Trump made the announcement at the White House.
US President Donald J. Trump greets guests while departing the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Dec. 8, 2018. Trump said before departing for the 119th Army-Navy Football Game in Philadelphia that his chief of staff, John Kelly, will resign by the end of the year. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery/POOL
US President Donald J. Trump walks towards the press while departing the White House in Washington, DC, on Dec. 8, 2018. Trump said before departing for the 119th Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia that his chief of staff, John Kelly, will resign by the end of the year. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery/POOL
US President Donald J. Trump answers questions from the press while departing the White House in Washington, DC, on Dec. 8, 2018. Trump said before departing for the 119th Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia that his chief of staff, John Kelly, will resign by the end of the year. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL
