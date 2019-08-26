US President Donald J. Trump (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a work session during the G7 summit at Casino in Biarritz, France, 26 August 2019.EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON / POOL

Trump says China has requested return to negotiating table in trade war

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Chinese authorities had told his administration they were willing to re-address stalling bilateral trade talks.

The Republican was speaking to press during a Group of 7 meeting in Biarritz, southwest France.

"China called last night our top trade people and said 'let's get back to the table' so we'll be getting back to the table," Trump said during a meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

"So I think they want to do something, they've been hurt very badly but they understand that this is the right thing to do and I have great respect for them. This is a very positive development for the world."

He said he respected his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for taking this initiative, adding that it demonstrated he wanted to end the ongoing trade war between the US and China.

Both nations have been embroiled in a tit-for-tat trade dispute that has escalated through tariffs.

Trump announced fresh tariffs on Friday just hours after China also unveiled plans to slap duties on $75 billion of US products.

He said he had instructed American companies to look for alternatives to China.

"Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30%," Trump tweeted.

"Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10%, will now be taxed at 15%. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The trade war, largely centered over steel and aluminum in the beginning, has since expanded to included various sectors including agriculture.

Trump has also targeted China for its alleged theft of intellectual property.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted the G7 meeting which was also attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, EU Council President Donald Tusk. EFE-EPA

