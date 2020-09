Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen remotely addressing via video the General Debate of the 75th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations on a screen in the international news office area at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 22 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

US President Donald J. Trump is seen on a television screen remotely addressing via video the General Debate of the 75th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in the international news office area at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 22 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged the United Nations to hold China to account for having “unleashed the plague” of Covid-19 on the world while China’s leader Xi Jinping warned against any attempts to politicize the pandemic.

The US Republican leader also repeated his claims that the World Health Organization, from which he has said the US would withdraw, was “virtually controlled by China."EFE-EPA

