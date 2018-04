US President Donald J. Trump (C) speaks with the media before a meeting with his cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington DC, USA, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will decide within the next 48 hours on a US response to last weekend's alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.

"It was atrocious. It was horrible," he said before the start of a Cabinet meeting. "This is about humanity and it can't be allowed to happen."