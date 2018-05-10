US President Donald J. Trump (C) delivers remarks to members of the news media after greeting three US detainees that were released by North Korea; Tony Kim (3-L), Kim Dong-Chul (4-R) and Kim Hak-Song (2-R), at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) greet US detainees that were released by North Korea; Kim Dong-Chul (2-L) and Kim Hak-Song (2-R), at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A combo file picture shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jan. 10, 2016, and US President Donald Trump (R) at the UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sept. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA/JUSTIN LANE

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he planned to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore.

"The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president ruled out on Wednesday that the meeting would take place in the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas, where the April 27 summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in took place.

That increased the possibility that the meeting would occur in Singapore, since Trump said in late April that the summit with Kim would likely take place in the Southeast Asian city-state or the DMZ.

Trump's announcement came just a few hours after he met in Washington with three US citizens who were being held in North Korea and who were released during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's second visit to the Asian country.

"We are starting off on a new footing - I really think we have a very good chance of doing something very meaningful. A lot of very good things have happened," the president said at Joint Base Andrews in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

"I really think he (Kim) wants to do something and bring the country into the real world. It's never been taken this far, there has never been a relationship like this. I really think a lot of progress has been made," Trump said.

According to the White House, North Korea's release of the three US citizens is a gesture of goodwill ahead of the historic June 12 summit.

The three men who had been held in a North Korean prison are Kim Dong-chul, Kim Sang-duk, and Kim Hak-song, all Korean-born US citizens.