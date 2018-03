US President Donald J. Trump (C-R) shakes hands with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R) holds up a chart of military hardware sales as he meets with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, March 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

US President Donald Trump said here Tuesday that he plans to meet with just re-elected Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss what he described as an arms race between the two nuclear powers.

"I had a call with President Putin and congratulated him on the victory," Trump told reporters as he and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sat down in the Oval Office. "We'll probably be meeting in the not-too-distant future to discuss the arms race, which is getting out of control."