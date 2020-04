US President Donald J. Trump listens during a coronavirus task force news conference at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 April 2020. EFE-EPA/Tasos Katopodis/POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (C) speaks during a coronavirus task force news conference at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Tasos Katopodis/POOL

US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force news conference at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 April 2020. EFE/EPA/TasosKatopodis/POOL

United States President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would temporarily ban immigration to the country to protect American jobs following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In light of the attack from the invisible enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our great American citizens, I will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States," Trump said on Twitter.EFE-EPA

at/pd/ssk