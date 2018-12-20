US House Speaker Paul Ryan (r) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy talk to reporters outside the White House after meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday, Dec. 20. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump told Republican congressional leaders on Thursday that he will not sign the bill passed by the Senate to prevent a partial shutdown of the US government.

Paul Ryan, the retiring speaker of the House of Representatives, and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters outside the White House after a hastily arranged meeting with the president, who demands that the short-term spending measure include money for the wall he wants to build on the border with Mexico.

"The president informed us that he will not sign the bill that came over from the Senate last evening because of his legitimate concerns for border security, so what we're gonna do is go back to the House and work with our members," Ryan said.

The House speaker's comments were followed quickly by a White House statement confirming Trump's unwillingness to accept the current bill.

"President Trump just met with Republican Members of the House. Not surprisingly, they all feel strongly about border security - stopping the flow of drugs, stopping human trafficking and stopping terrorism," press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

"We urgently need funding for border security and that includes a wall," she said.

The bill passed Thursday night by the Senate would fund government operations until early February.

Parts of the government will run out of money by midnight Friday if some kind of spending measure is not approved before then.

"The president said what the Senate sent over is just kicking the can down the road," McCarthy said, alongside Ryan. "We want to solve this problem. We want to make sure we keep the government open and we're gonna work to make sure we have that done."

The mechanics of getting the Senate to approve an amended bill were unclear, as some senators have already left Washington.

Trump, having said last week during a contentious televised meeting with Democratic leaders that he would be "proud" to shut down the government over the issue of border security, appeared to signal Wednesday that he was looking for alternative ways of funding the border wall.

But early Thursday, the president took to Twitter to complain about the Senate's bill lack of funding for the wall.

"When I begrudgingly signed the Omnibus Bill (earlier this year), I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership. Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn't happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries - but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good!," Trump tweeted.