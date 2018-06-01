US President Donald J. Trump (R) stands with Kim Yong Chol (L), former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

