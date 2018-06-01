US President Donald Trump said here Friday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place June 12 in Singapore as originally planned.
US President Donald J. Trump (R) stands with Kim Yong Chol (L), former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL
US President Donald J. Trump (C-R) stands with Kim Yong Chol (C-L), former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL
US President Donald J. Trump shakes hands with Kim Yong Chol (L), former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL