US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a press briefing on coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 May 2020. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER CONTRERAS / POOL

United States President Donald Trump said Monday that his country imposed itself in the battle against the coronavirus and that the number of those affected is falling, despite deaths there having surpassed 80,000 and contagions 1.3 million.

At a press conference to highlight advances in the production and distribution of coronavirus tests in the US, Trump said his country has saved hundreds of thousands of lives in the fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. EFE-EPA