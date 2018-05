US President Donald J. Trump departs the White House to attend the United States Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony in Annapolis in Washington, DC, USA May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump prepares to speak to the media as he departs the White House to attend the United States Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony in Annapolis in Washington, DC, USA May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House to attend the United States Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony in Annapolis in Washington, DC, USA May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The president of the United States told reporters Friday that he may still meet with North Korea's supreme leader on June 12.

A nuclear summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un had been planned for that day in Singapore, but the US president canceled it on Thursday.

"We are talking to them now," Trump said before boarding the presidential helicopter. "It could even be the 12th."