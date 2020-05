US President Donald J. Trump arrives for a ceremony honoring volunteers helping others deal with coronavirus at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 01 May 2020. EFE-EPA/ERIN SCHAFF / POOL

The president of the United States on Sunday expressed confidence that the country would have a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year and revised up the number of deaths that the disease will cause in the US up to a minimum of 80,000.

"We are very confident we're going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year," Donald Trump said in a “virtual” town hall, hosted by Fox News Channel. EFE-EPA