The president of the United States, Donald Trump, on 16 June 2020 speaks at a press conference after signing an executive order that, among other measures, offers federal grants to police departments that meet high standards in the areas of de-escalation training and the use of force. EPA-EFE/Stefani Reynolds

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, on 16 June 2020 signed an executive order that, among other measures, offers federal grants to police departments that meet high standards in the areas of de-escalation training and the use of force. EPA-EFE/Stefani Reynolds

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, on 16 June 2020 signed an executive order that, among other measures, offers federal grants to police departments that meet high standards in the areas of de-escalation training and the use of force. EPA-EFE/Stefani Reynolds

The president of the United States on Tuesday signed an executive order that, among other measures, offers federal grants to police departments that meet high standards in the areas of de-escalation training and the use of force.

The measures unveiled by Donald Trump at the White House fall well short, however, of the demands made by protesters following the death late last month of an African-American man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.