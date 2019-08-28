US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on the closing day of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The United States government announced Tuesday that it was diverting $155 million from emergency disaster relief funds to its program to return asylum-seekers crossing the border into the US illegally back to Mexico.

This amount is a part of the $271 million that the Department of Homeland Security will transfer from some of its agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to bolster President Donald Trump's immigration and border strategy.

A sum of $116 million will be earmarked to increase the number of adult beds in detention centers run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, DHS said in a statement.

Currently, ICE has around 55,000 people in its custody, according to The Washington Post, most of them adults who have recently arrived in the US and committed no other offense than crossing the border illegally.

The $155 million will serve to "establish and operate temporary (...) Immigration Hearing Facilities along the Southwest border," for the Migrant Protection Policy – commonly referred to as the "Remain in Mexico” policy – under which the US sends migrants back to the neighboring country while their cases are resolved.

The funneling of $155 million from FEMA coincides with the US hurricane season and the passage of tropical storm Dorian's through the island of Puerto Rico, which was affected by cyclones Maria and Irma in 2017.

In a statement to CNN, FEMA said that based on a review of its historical emergency spending, the agency will be left with an amount "sufficient to support operational needs and will not impact ongoing long-term recovery efforts across the country" despite the transfer.

The transfer of funds by the DHS, which was originally approved by Congress, has been criticized by the Democratic Party opposition.

"The Trump administration’s plan to divert money away from FEMA at the start of hurricane season to continue its efforts to separate & jail migrant families is backwards & cruel," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Twitter.

"Taking these critical funds from disaster preparedness & recovery efforts threatens lives & weakens the government’s ability to help Americans in the wake of natural disasters," he added.

FEMA has an annual budget of more than $18 billion. EFE-EPA

