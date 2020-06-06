DC Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a ceremony in Washington on Friday, 5 June 2020, to rename a section of 16th street in front of the White House as Black Lives Matter Plaza. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

'Black Lives Matter' is painted on a stretch of 16th Street near the White House in Washngton on Friday, 5 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald Trump walks out of the White House in Washington on Friday, 5 June 2020, before departing for Maine. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas/POOL

Fostering economic growth is the best way to address racial tensions in the United States, President Donald Trump said Friday, suggesting that the black man whose death at police hands has spurred 10 days of nationwide protests would be happy about lower-than-expected unemployment.

Trump invited reporters to the White House Rose Garden to watch him sign a bill in support of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, which is part of the response to the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.