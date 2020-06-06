efe-epaWashington

Fostering economic growth is the best way to address racial tensions in the United States, President Donald Trump said Friday, suggesting that the black man whose death at police hands has spurred 10 days of nationwide protests would be happy about lower-than-expected unemployment.

Trump invited reporters to the White House Rose Garden to watch him sign a bill in support of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, which is part of the response to the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.