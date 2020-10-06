United States President Donald Trump hinted Monday after leaving the hospital that he is already immune to the coronavirus and encouraged people to go out and not fear COVID-19 by staging a triumphant return to the White House.
"I know there is a danger, there is a risk, but that's okay. Now I'm better, maybe I'm immune, I don't know. But don't let (the virus) dominate your lives, get out there, be careful," Trump said in a video recorded just upon arrival at the White House and shared on Twitter. EFE-EPA
at/lds