US President Donald J. Trump waves as he heads to the Istana Palace, for a summit meeting with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in Singapore, 11 June 2018. US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to meet at the Capella Hotel for a historic summit on 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The President of the United States said Tuesday that the preparatory meetings for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "are going well" and that it will soon be known whether a "real deal" can be reached with Pyongyang.

Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly....but in the end, that doesn't matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!" Donald Trump said on his Twitter account.

The US president also defended the negotiations with North Korea against those who criticize him.

"We have our hostages, testing, research and all missile launches have stopped, and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!," he added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said on Twitter this morning that the US is "ready" for the summit with North Korea.

Tuesday's summit in Singapore, which aims to address the possible denuclearization of North Korea, is the first between the two countries' leaders after nearly 70 years of confrontation in the wake of the Korean War (1950-1953), and 25 years of failed negotiations and tensions over the North Korean nuclear program.