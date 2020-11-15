Pro-Trump activist Scott Presler (C) reacts as he attends a rally for supporters of US President Donald J. Trump to support his legal challenges to the 2020 presidential election, in Freedom Plaza, in Washington, DC, USA, 14 November 2020. EFE-EPA/GAMAL DIAB

Altercations erupted Saturday night in central Washington between supporters and detractors of outgoing United States President Donald Trump, which according to local media, let to the arrest of 10 people and one injury by stabbing.

After the demonstration of thousands of Trump supporters that passed peacefully to denounce what they consider to have been a fraud in the elections on Nov. 3, at dusk, tempers began to flare and skirmishes were recorded in the vicinity of the White House.EFE-EPA

ssa/lds