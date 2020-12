Members of the far-right group the Proud Boys led by their chairman Enrique Tarrio (C) march into Freedom Plaza, in Washington, DC, USA, 12 December 2020. EFE-EPA/GAMAL DIAB

Members of the far-right group the Proud Boys gather in Freedom Plaza, in Washington, DC, USA, 12 December 2020. EFE-EPA/GAMAL DIAB

A person takes a selfie with Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the Proud Boys, as members of the far-right group the Proud Boys gather in front of Hotel Harrington before marching into Freedom Plaza, in Washington, DC, USA, 12 December 2020. EFE-EPA/GAMAL DIAB

A participant fist bumps a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys during a rally at the Freedom Plaza, in Washington, DC, USA, 12 December 2020. EFE-EPA/GAMAL DIAB

A man with Trump written on his head walks during a rally at the Freedom Plaza, in Washington, DC, USA, 12 December 2020. EFE-EPA/GAMAL DIAB

People cheer as members the far-right group the Proud Boys march into Freedom Plaza, in Washington, DC, USA, 12 December 2020. EFE-EPA/GAMAL DIAB

An impersonator poses for photographs with supporters of US President Donald J. Trump gather near Freedom Plaza to echo Trump'Äôs baseless claims of voter fraud in the US presidential election, in Washington, DC, USA, 12 December 2020. EFE-EPA/WILL OLIVER

Chanting "Stop the steal," thousands of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump gathered on Saturday in the streets of Washington to protest against "fraud" in the November elections, which Democrat Joe Biden won.

The protesters organized around three marches in the heart of the US capital, a day after the Supreme Court rejected another lawsuit to overturn the presidential election results. EFE-EPA