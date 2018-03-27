German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) looks on as French President Emmanuel Macron (R) is greeted by US President J. Donald Trump (C) during the first plenary session during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH

President Donald Trump spoke separately on Tuesday by phone with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about their coordinated measures against Russia and the possibility of "joining forces" to combat China's "unfair" trade practices.

In the two conversations, Trump spoke with the two European leaders about the coordinated decision by the US, 16 European Union nations and other Western countries to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats in reprisal for the poisoning of former Soviet spy and double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom.

"Both leaders expressed support for the West's strong response to Russia's chemical weapons attack in Salisbury, United Kingdom, including the expulsion of numerous Russian intelligence officers on both sides of the Atlantic," the White House said in reporting on the call between Trump and Macron.

The US president also spoke with Merkel about the decision to "expel undeclared Russian intelligence officers in solidarity with the United Kingdom and in response to Russia's reckless use of chemical weapons."

At a joint press conference on Tuesday in Brussels, at the end of a European summit, Macron and Merkel warned Russia that more "coordinated and proportional" measures will be undertaken after the Skripal assassination attempt, adding that these measures will be announced "in the coming days."

So far, the White House has not given any sign that it, too, will announce more measures against Moscow, although it has not publicly ruled out such actions.

Trump also spoke with Macron and Merkel about the trade measures he has announced against China, specifically his planned imposition of tariffs on up to $60 billion worth of Chinese imports as well as restricting investments by that country in the US.

"The President and the Chancellor discussed joining forces to counter China's unfair economic practices and illegal acquisition of intellectual property," the White House said.

With Macron, Trump also spoke about "the next steps in addressing China's unfair trade practices," given that the White House says that several of Washington's European allies share the impression that Beijing violates international trade rules.

In the two calls, the leaders also discussed trade relations between Washington and the EU, which Trump has decided to temporarily exempt from tariffs on steel and aluminum.

For example, with Merkel, Trump spoke about how to "level the playing field" on tariffs to achieve a situation more beneficial to the US.

Furthermore, Trump spoke with Merkel about "the crisis with North Korea" and with Macron about "the need to intensify cooperation with Turkey with respect to shared strategic challenges in Syria," the White House noted.